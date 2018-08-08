Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Rayonier Advanced Materials opened at $20.31 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.41. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.22 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, SVP Michael R. Herman bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $49,648.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,407.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 504.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

