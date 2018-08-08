Raymond James Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD)

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $37.00 target price on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Audentes Therapeutics traded up $1.32, reaching $35.57, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,794. Audentes Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.07). equities analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Newman sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $348,550.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,794 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,349. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 44.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after buying an additional 601,906 shares during the period. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,478,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 40.8% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,308,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after buying an additional 379,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 191,950 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

