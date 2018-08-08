Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.92% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 149,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

