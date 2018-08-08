Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index (JKG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index were worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index in the first quarter worth about $530,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index by 5.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index by 209.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index opened at $189.84 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index has a twelve month low of $166.17 and a twelve month high of $194.94.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

