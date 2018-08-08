Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.72 Million Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF opened at $58.33 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

