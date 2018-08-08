Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.82 Million Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Iqvia worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

In other Iqvia news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $940,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $148,447,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,200,752 shares of company stock worth $1,160,882,294 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $123.14 on Monday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $87.45 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

