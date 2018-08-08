Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 249,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Shares of Delta Air Lines opened at $54.26 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $757,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,440.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 12,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,493. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.