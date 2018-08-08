Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 196,797 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 196,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWB. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF opened at $53.47 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $54.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0818 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.