Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 68,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 213,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $98.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $98.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $195,426.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Nomura upped their price target on TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, April 9th. MKM Partners set a $99.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

