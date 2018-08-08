Ramaco Resources (METC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on METC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ramaco Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of Ramaco Resources opened at $6.63 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $65.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.37 million. sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $470,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $870,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

