RAKUTEN Inc/ADR (RKUNY) versus SOCO International (SOCLF) Head-To-Head Comparison

RAKUTEN Inc/ADR (OTCMKTS: RKUNY) and SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RAKUTEN Inc/ADR and SOCO International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAKUTEN Inc/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SOCO International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RAKUTEN Inc/ADR and SOCO International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAKUTEN Inc/ADR $8.41 billion 1.22 $984.20 million $0.71 10.10 SOCO International $154.60 million 2.53 N/A N/A N/A

RAKUTEN Inc/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SOCO International.

Profitability

This table compares RAKUTEN Inc/ADR and SOCO International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAKUTEN Inc/ADR 10.53% 15.62% 1.88% SOCO International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

RAKUTEN Inc/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. SOCO International does not pay a dividend. RAKUTEN Inc/ADR pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of RAKUTEN Inc/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

RAKUTEN Inc/ADR has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOCO International has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RAKUTEN Inc/ADR beats SOCO International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RAKUTEN Inc/ADR Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc. operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites. This segment also offers performance marketing services; contents distribution services, including e-books and audio books for libraries and educational institutions; cloud and IP telephone services; mobile messaging and VoIP services; video streaming services; and online sale of health-related products. In addition, it manages Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, professional baseball team. The FinTech segment provides online securities trading services, Internet banking services, life insurance services, and credit cards and related services, as well as electronic payment services. Rakuten, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. The company was formerly known as MDM, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten, Inc. in June 1999. Rakuten, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

SOCO International Company Profile

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. It has interests in oil and gas properties located in Vietnam, the Republic of Congo, and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

