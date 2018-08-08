RADA Electronic Ind. (RADA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 15th.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.34%.

Shares of RADA opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.50 million, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.18. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

