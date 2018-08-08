Qurate Retail Inc Series B (QRTEB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Qurate Retail Inc Series B had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series B alerts:

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series B opened at $21.63 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.