Quotient (QTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.18. Quotient has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.94.

Get Quotient alerts:

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,902,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

QTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.