Quorum Health (QHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.
Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.32). Quorum Health had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $486.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quorum Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Quorum Health opened at $4.29 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Quorum Health has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50.
Quorum Health Company Profile
Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.