Quilter (QLT) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.33) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

QLT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Quilter in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 163 ($2.11) price objective for the company.

Shares of Quilter opened at GBX 149.56 ($1.94) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advice & Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice & Wealth Management segment offers regulated face-to-face advice services to individuals and businesses in financial planning, mortgages, and protection through qualified financial advisers and mortgage and protection advisers; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private clients, corporates, pension funds, trusts, and charities.

