Quebecor (QBR.B) PT Raised to C$31.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “focus stock” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.11.

Quebecor stock traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$27.02. 181,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,298. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$19.50 and a 1-year high of C$25.27.

Quebecor Inc is a telecommunications and media company. The Company’s segments include Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions (including data centers), cable and mobile telephony and over-the-top video services in Canada.

