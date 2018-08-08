Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,241,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,199 shares during the quarter. Quality Systems makes up 1.1% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Quality Systems were worth $24,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quality Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Quality Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Quality Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Quality Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quality Systems by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Quality Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on QSII. Leerink Swann set a $22.00 price target on shares of Quality Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of Quality Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quality Systems from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quality Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

QSII opened at $21.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.62. Quality Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. Quality Systems had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.22%. analysts expect that Quality Systems, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets software and services that automate various aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records for medical and dental practices in the United States. The company's NextGen division provides integrated clinical, financial, and connectivity solutions for ambulatory and dental provider organizations.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Quality Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quality Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.