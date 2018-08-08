QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stake Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,783,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $985,374,000 after purchasing an additional 77,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,243,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,808,000 after purchasing an additional 498,411 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,624,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $744,188,000 after purchasing an additional 534,600 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,014,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $610,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,364,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $518,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

