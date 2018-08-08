Qiagen (QGEN) Earns Buy Rating from Commerzbank

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QGEN. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. 79,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.79.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

