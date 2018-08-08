QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Position Reduced by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 25.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,566,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,073 shares in the last quarter. Talara Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 42.3% during the first quarter. Talara Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,507 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 3,131.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,221,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 828.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 805,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $7,343,000.

QEP Resources stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QEP Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.38.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $12.00 target price on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QEP Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

