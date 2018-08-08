Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB) Cut by Analyst

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Meridian Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp traded down $0.10, reaching $18.00, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.21. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 21.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBSB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meridian Bancorp news, Director James G. Sartori sold 19,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $386,716.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

