Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Freshpet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on Freshpet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of Freshpet opened at $31.30 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -260.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $307,626.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,795. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

