Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Energizer Holdings Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (ENR)

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energizer in a report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Energizer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 359.49%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.47 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Energizer opened at $63.96 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Energizer has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter worth about $181,490,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 94.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,774,000 after purchasing an additional 470,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Energizer by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,070,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,501,000 after purchasing an additional 412,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter worth about $25,538,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 79.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,813,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Stephen Lavigne sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $812,458.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,401.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,609. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

