Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a report released on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Yum! Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.32.

Shares of Yum! Brands opened at $81.33 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $88.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 100.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,285,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,850,000 after buying an additional 2,150,761 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 35,520.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 920,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,097,000 after purchasing an additional 917,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,956,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,784,054,000 after purchasing an additional 635,674 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 419.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 598,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,838,000 after purchasing an additional 483,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 57.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,311,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,549,000 after purchasing an additional 475,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 61,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $5,135,726.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

