Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for TransAct Technologies Incorporated Increased by B. Riley (TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAct Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the technology company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.87. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. TransAct Technologies’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Schwarz sold 5,000 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $55,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

