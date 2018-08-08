Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Tivity Health Inc Lifted by Analyst (TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tivity Health in a report released on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s FY2018 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Tivity Health had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TVTY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $35.30 on Monday. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $152,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.