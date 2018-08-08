Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Decreased by KeyCorp

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mcconnell now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $233.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous annual dividend of $0.93. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 28,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.