Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) Decreased by Northcoast Research

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note issued on Monday, August 6th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons opened at $35.75 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 132.30%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $32,759,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth $27,100,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth $18,860,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,305,000 after purchasing an additional 679,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth $9,811,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.