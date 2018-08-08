Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc Cut by William Blair (MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Domyancic now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.37. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MUSA. ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens set a $84.00 target price on Murphy USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Murphy USA opened at $85.77 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 524.4% during the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

