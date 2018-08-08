Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Decreased by Wedbush

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.72) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.65). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($9.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.45 EPS.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. Laidlaw cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

ICPT opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of -1.68.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,351.63%. The business had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Opus Point Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 821.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.