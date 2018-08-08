Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Horace Mann Educators Co. Decreased by Langen Mcalenn (HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Analysts at Langen Mcalenn cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE HMN opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 14.89%.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 10,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $448,016.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $578,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,468. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.