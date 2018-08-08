Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyrusOne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CONE. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 11.5% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 6.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 9.3% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

