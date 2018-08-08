Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Reduced by Barrington Research

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Carriage Services in a report issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ FY2018 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.16 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSV. ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Carriage Services stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. Carriage Services has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carriage Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,678,000 after purchasing an additional 144,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Carriage Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 161,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark R. Bruce sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $88,025.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $391,107.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

