Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio Inc Raised by Piper Jaffray Companies (BLUE)

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.65) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.90). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($10.50) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($10.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 1,281.01%. The company’s revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on bluebird bio to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.05.

bluebird bio opened at $159.60 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 2.02. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $89.90 and a 1 year high of $236.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 12.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,781,000 after acquiring an additional 36,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $2,613,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 592,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $3,268,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Davidson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,085.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,027 shares of company stock worth $11,375,274. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

