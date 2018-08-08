Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for ARC Document Solutions Inc Reduced by B. Riley (ARC)

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for ARC Document Solutions in a research note issued on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

ARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

ARC opened at $3.04 on Monday. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 2.18.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. ARC Document Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,478,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 327,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,504,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 151,476 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads.

