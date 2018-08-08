Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Issued By William Blair (SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) – William Blair upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report released on Thursday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Domyancic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market opened at $23.56 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 196,110 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,819,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after purchasing an additional 571,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,479,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 58,647 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,139,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,493 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $25,664.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $271,035.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

