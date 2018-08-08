Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Issued By Oppenheimer

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Advanced Disposal Services in a research report issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ FY2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Advanced Disposal Services opened at $24.09 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,682.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Highstar Capital Lp sold 21,987,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $493,178,570.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

