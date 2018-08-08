Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for SRC Energy Inc Issued By KeyCorp (SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SRC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

SRCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Roth Capital cut SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Capital One Financial cut SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on SRC Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

SRCI opened at $9.95 on Monday. SRC Energy has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. SRC Energy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $147.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.87 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SRC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SRC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SRC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SRC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

