Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Henry Schein, Inc. Issued By Leerink Swann (HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Monday, August 6th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Larsen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Leerink Swann currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Henry Schein by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 723,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after buying an additional 296,732 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,666,000.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Paul Brons sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $351,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,434.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 10,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $753,410.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,471.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.