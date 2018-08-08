Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Issued By William Blair

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Monday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Shares of Henry Schein opened at $79.80 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,476,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,408 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,808,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,528,000 after purchasing an additional 844,439 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 916,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,600,000 after purchasing an additional 350,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 723,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 296,732 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,539,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 10,359 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $753,410.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,471.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 4,822 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $351,668.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,434.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

