Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Issued By Dougherty & Co

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co increased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Dougherty & Co has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ FY2018 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Irhythm Technologies to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Irhythm Technologies to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies opened at $82.50 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 1.02. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 14,537 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $1,219,799.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 6,877 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $552,979.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,051.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,414 shares of company stock worth $8,266,879. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 77,673 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,326,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

