Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 10th. Analysts expect Pyxis Tankers to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts expect Pyxis Tankers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers opened at $0.90 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXS shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pyxis Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

