Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Stake Increased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,590,000 after buying an additional 3,372,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,608,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,565 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,738,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,425,000 after purchasing an additional 822,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 60.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,872,000 after purchasing an additional 736,283 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,349,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,048,000 after purchasing an additional 480,430 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $1,093,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,739. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group opened at $51.52 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

