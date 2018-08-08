Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,931,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $463,127,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $315,572,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $306,164,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $262,308,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 969,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,524,000 after buying an additional 131,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom opened at $216.95 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Longbow Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.71.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $4,041,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,977,792. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

