Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,052,221 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 18,869 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exelon were worth $44,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 310,017 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,078 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.20. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Company Profile

The Ledger Gazette

window._wpemojiSettings = {“baseUrl”:”https:\/\/s.w.org\/images\/core\/emoji\/2.4\/72×72\/”,”ext”:”.png”,”svgUrl”:”https:\/\/s.w.org\/images\/core\/emoji\/2.4\/svg\/”,”svgExt”:”.svg”,”source”:{“concatemoji”:”https:\/\/ledgergazette.com\/wp-includes\/js\/wp-emoji-release.min.js?ver=4.9.7″}};

!function(a,b,c){function d(a,b){var c=String.fromCharCode;l.clearRect(0,0,k.width,k.height),l.fillText(c.apply(this,a),0,0);var d=k.toDataURL();l.clearRect(0,0,k.width,k.height),l.fillText(c.apply(this,b),0,0);var e=k.toDataURL();return d===e}function e(a){var b;if(!l||!l.fillText)return!1;switch(l.textBaseline=”top”,l.font=”600 32px Arial”,a){case”flag”:return!(b=d([55356,56826,55356,56819],[55356,56826,8203,55356,56819]))&&(b=d([55356,57332,56128,56423,56128,56418,56128,56421,56128,56430,56128,56423,56128,56447],[55356,57332,8203,56128,56423,8203,56128,56418,8203,56128,56421,8203,56128,56430,8203,56128,56423,8203,56128,56447]),!b);case”emoji”:return b=d([55357,56692,8205,9792,65039],[55357,56692,8203,9792,65039]),!b}return!1}function f(a){var c=b.createElement(“script”);c.src=a,c.defer=c.type=”text/javascript”,b.getElementsByTagName(“head”)[0].appendChild(c)}var g,h,i,j,k=b.createElement(“canvas”),l=k.getContext&&k.getContext(“2d”);for(j=Array(“flag”,”emoji”),c.supports={everything:!0,everythingExceptFlag:!0},i=0;i .copyrights {background-color:#FFFFFF;}

nav a#pull,.flex-direction-nav li a,#top-navigation li:hover a, #header nav#top-navigation ul ul li,#navigation .menu,#move-to-top,.mts-subscribe input[type=’submit’],input[type=’submit’],#commentform input#submit,.contactform #submit,.pagination a,.fs-pagination a,.header-search .ajax-search-results-container,#load-posts a,#fs2_load_more_button,.dark-style .post-data,#wp-calendar td a,#wp-calendar caption,#wp-calendar #prev a:before,#wp-calendar #next a:before, .tagcloud a, #tags-tab-content a {background: #081a36;}

.slider1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.featured-section-1-1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.featured-section-2-1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.dark-style.vertical-small .post-data:after {border-color: #081a36 transparent;}

#footer-post-carousel .post-data:after{border-color: transparent #081a36;}

.header-search #s,nav a.toggle-mobile-menu,#mobile-menu-wrapper,.tab_widget ul.wps_tabs li,#top-navigation .menu ul .current-menu-item > a {background: #081a36 !important;}

.pace .pace-progress,.mts-subscribe input[type=’submit’]:hover,#mobile-menu-wrapper ul li a:hover,.breadcrumb .root a,input[type=’submit’]:hover,#commentform input#submit:hover,.contactform #submit:hover,.flex-direction-nav li a:hover,#move-to-top:hover,.ajax-search-meta .results-link:hover,#navigation li:hover a,#header nav#navigation ul ul li,.header-search .fa-search.active,.widget_nav_menu .menu-item a:hover,.tagcloud a:hover, #tags-tab-content a:hover,.readMore a:hover,.thecategory a,.post-box .review-total-only,.pagination a:hover,#load-posts a:hover, #fs2_load_more_button:hover,.fs-filter-navigation a:hover,.fs-filter-navigation a.current,.slidertitle a,.active > a > .menu-caret,#wp-calendar td a:hover,#wp-calendar #today,#wp-calendar #prev:hover a:before,#wp-calendar #next:hover a:before, #searchsubmit {background: #1ba54a;}

.home .menu .home-menu-item a,.menu .current-menu-item > a,.widget_wpt .tab_title.selected a,.widget_wp_review_tab .tab_title.selected a {background: #1ba54a !important;}

#wp-calendar thead th.today {border-bottom-color: #1ba54a;}

a:hover,.title a:hover,.post-data .post-title:hover,.post-title a:hover,.post-info a:hover,.entry-content a,.textwidget a,.reply a,.comm,.fn a,.comment-reply-link, .entry-content .singleleft a:hover {color:#1ba54a;}

.post-box .review-total-only .review-result-wrapper .review-result i {color:#1ba54a !important;}

.shareit { top: 415px; left: auto; z-index: 0; margin: 0 0 0 -120px; width: 90px; position: fixed; overflow: hidden; padding: 5px; border:none; border-right: 0;}

.share-item {margin: 2px;}

.bypostauthor:after { content: “Author”; position: absolute; right: 0px; top: 0px; padding: 0px 10px; background: #444; color: #FFF; }

.post-single-content-inner { width: 100%; }

.header-inner {

width: 100%;

height: 100%;

display: table;

padding: 1% 0;

}

#header {

float: left;

margin: 0;

padding: 0 0 10px;

position: relative;

width: 100%;

z-index: initial;

}

#header p { margin-bottom: 0; }

#page {

clear: both;

display: inline-block;

float: none;

min-height: 100px;

padding-top: 5px;

width: 100%;

}

/*

.menu li, .menu li a { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #FFFFFF; }

body { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

#sidebars .widget { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

.footer-widgets { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

h1 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 30px; color: #444444; }

h2 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 25px; color: #444444; }

h3 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 20px; color: #444444; }

h4 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 18px; color: #444444; }

h5 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

h6 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 13px; color: #444444; }

.post-data .post-title { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

.hentry .entry-title { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 25px; color: #444444; }

.post-day { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 300; font-size: 80px; color: #FFFFFF; }

document.documentElement.className = document.documentElement.className.replace(/\bno-js\b/,’js’);

Menu

Business

Health

Science

Technology

About/Contact

Privacy Policy

Staff

Latest Articles

Scientists Suggest Carbon Leak May Have Been Warming Planet Since the Last Epoch (the Holocene)

Science

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

It is pretty common knowledge, these days, that Earth’s oceans are the most important depository for atmospheric carbon dioxide in terms of a time scale from decades to millennia. However, this process of locking away …

Continue

Did Homo Sapiens Develop An Ecological Niche that Outlasted Other

Science

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

Mounting archaeological and palaeoenvironmental datasets of the Middle and Late Pleistocene have recently critical reviews and now determine that the dispersal of hominins both within and beyond Africa actually demonstrate unique environmental settings and adaptations …

Continue

What is A Scutoid and How Does it Affect You?

Science

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

Scientists are always making remarkable discoveries, but it is not that often these discoveries are already a part of our everyday lives; literally.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.