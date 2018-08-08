PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21), Bloomberg Earnings reports. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 30.91%.

PTC Therapeutics traded up $0.31, reaching $38.29, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,911. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.79.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other news, EVP Neil Gregory Almstead sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $966,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,909.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Marcio Souza sold 5,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $178,828.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

