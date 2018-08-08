PS Business Parks (PSB) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.29

Media stories about PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PS Business Parks earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.7484048267398 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

PSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PS Business Parks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

NYSE:PSB opened at $128.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $137.60.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $101.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.05 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 54.22% and a return on equity of 23.01%. equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from PS Business Parks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

In other PS Business Parks news, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $429,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $879,612.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,462. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. The Company defines ?flex? space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space).

