Provident Bancorp (PVBC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Provident Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 48.2365151407756 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Provident Bancorp traded down $0.05, hitting $27.45, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,538. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter.

Provident Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Provident Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction and land development, one- to four-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.