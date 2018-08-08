Prothena (PRTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 606.09%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million.

Shares of PRTA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.70. Prothena has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded Prothena from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

